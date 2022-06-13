Watch emotional Floyd Mayweather break down in tears during boxing Hall of Fame induction video

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is widely-recognized as the greatest boxer of his generation and will likely be remembered as one of the greatest of all time, so it should come as no surprise to learn “Money” was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday (June 12) in Verona, New York.

It was an emotional experience for the typically cocky pugilist.

“I told myself I wouldn’t cry, but this is something beautiful. This is one of the best days of my life,” Mayweather said during his induction speech (transcribed by Boxing Junkie). “I love my dad because without him, this wouldn’t be possible. He’s the best trainer ever. There will never be another trainer that’s better than my dad.”

Mayweather was inducted into the men’s modern category.

“Money” finished his career with a professional record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts. His last sanctioned bout came against former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor back in summer 2017 but the Olympic bronze medalist continues to stay busy (and rich) by competing in wacky exhibition matches.

Mayweather turned 45 back in February.