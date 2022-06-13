Video: Watch fearless Conor McGregor violently kick heavy bag with surgically-repaired leg

The last time Conor McGregor had surgery on his leg, the self-described “super freak” won five straight and captured a division title. Perhaps history will repeat itself when “Notorious” makes his long-awaited Octagon comeback at some point in early 2023.

A potential end-of-year headliner is also on the table.

McGregor broke his leg during the UFC 264 main event back in July 2021, marking his second straight loss against longtime rival Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, the power-punching Irishman flattened Donald Cerrone as part of the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) card.

“Something like a phenomenon!” a fired-up McGregor wrote on social media.

McGregor has no shortage of potential opponents ahead of his UFC comeback, with former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler leading the list of candidates (according to this guy). Expect that announcement at some point over the next few months.

Unless “Notorious” takes this advice and looks for an easier matchup.