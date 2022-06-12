Undefeated NABO super middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga kept his 0 and his title against challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo last night in New York City, but the contest wasn’t without controversy.

While the story of the fight involved Angulo getting stifled on the end of Berlanga’s jabs, he did enough on the inside to frustrate Berlanga to the point of biting. Watch this clip from the seventh round of the fight that shows Edgar Berlanga biting — or at least attempting to bite — Roamer Alexis Angulo.

While Angulo clearly reacted to the attempt, the ref didn’t seem to notice in the heat of the moment. Afterward, Berlanga claimed he only considered biting Angulo in response to illegal elbows being thrown by his opponent.

“Nah, ‘cause he was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him,” Berlanga said. “He kept throwing his elbows and I didn’t want to get cut, I was ready to bite him like Mike Tyson.”

Going to be better than Miguel Cotto and Felix Trinidad, yea ok ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WR7SITYW2s — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) June 12, 2022

Berlanga would go on to win the fight 98-92, 99-91, and 99-91 on the judges’ scorecards in what many fans and analysts are calling an uninspired performance. Boxing promoter Lou DiBella took it one step further, calling Berlanga a ‘rabid dog’ that should have been disqualified.

If you bite your opponent like you’re a rabid dog you should be disqualified. #boxing #BerlangaAngulo — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) June 12, 2022

Others like USA Boxing official Alden Chodash are calling on the New York State Athletic Commission to respond to the bite, would-be or not, with fines and a suspension.

The NYSAC needs to be consistent here with how they responded towards Ivan Redkach in his 2020 bout against Danny Garcia. Fined, suspended, and purse taken. Shouldn’t be any tolerance for a foul of this heinous nature.



Shame on ⁦@EdgarBerlangaJr⁩ https://t.co/CixI4e8PqJ — Alden Chodash (@AldenChodash) June 12, 2022

Of course there’s others that aren’t taking the situation quite as seriously.

Who had the best bite in their prime?



Tyson

Berlanga #boxingnbbq#boxing pic.twitter.com/G5bomRYqOn — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) June 12, 2022

What else can we say? Sometimes these things happen in boxing.