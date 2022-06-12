Glover Teixeira blew a lead on the judges’ scorecards last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 and lost his UFC light heavyweight title to Jiri Prochazka with a wild fifth-round submission finish. The stoppage came with just 28 seconds left in the five-round fight.

The main event showdown was one for the ages. Both fighters had multiple chances to stop the fight from the opening bell to the final moments of action. Teixeira certainly leaned on his grappling to put Prochazka in trouble, but Jiri provided damaging shots from all positions. He utilized great knees and punches to the body to soften Teixeira up and even scored some impressive transitions on the ground.

It looked like Teixeira was going to push his way towards a successful title defense down the stretch but he misplayed a few of his most key opportunities. Instead of striking when he had Jiri hurt on the feet Teixeira decided to take him down. When Teixeira tried to go in for the kill on the ground Prochazka was able to reverse positioning and regain momentum. All Teixeira had to do was manage the final minute of the fight and he’d still be UFC light heavyweight champion, but Prochazka proved he’s an absolute menace and pulled off the last-second magic.

Check out the official scorecard below for Teixeira vs. Prochazka:

