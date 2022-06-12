Valentina Shevchenko nearly lost her UFC women’s flyweight title last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when she edged out game challenger Taila Santos with a split-decision win. It was Shevchenko’s seventh-straight title defense since winning the title back in 2018.

Despite being a massive favorite for this co-main event fight Shevchenko was challenged early and often. She struggled to maintain her distance and kept tying up with Santos on the inside. Santos proved to be strong and was able to take the champion down multiple times and nearly submitted Shevchenko in the middle rounds.

The 25-minute affair was truly a tough one to call and not too many people would have complained if Santos walked out with the UFC women’s flyweight title. However, Shevchenko showed incredible resolve and proved why she’s the pound-for-pound best female fighter in the sport today.

Check out the official judges’ scorecard below for Shevchenko vs. Santos:

