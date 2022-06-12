Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will make his first-ever title defense since winning the belt with a shocking second round submission of Jan Blachowicz back in Oct. 2021, locking horns with No. 2-seeded Czech samurai, Jiri Prochazka, in the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 275, which is taking place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Teixeira, 42, once again finds himself a sizable underdog, going up against an aggressive young fighter who seems poised to take over the mantle of champion after two brutal, bonus-winning knockouts inside the Octagon. Indeed, Prochazka is all-aggression, all the time, which could be a recipe to winding up beneath “Hands of Stone” and his crushing Brazilian jiu-jitsu game.

Only time will tell, and the good news is that UFC 275’s PPV main event starts now!

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters made their way to the Octagon ...

Jiri, the challenger, was the first to make the cage walk:

Then it was time for the champion to head to the Octagon and get squared up:

Round one:

Jiri was smiling, soaking up every second of the spotlight, waiting for his chance to put his hands on the champion as Bruce Buffer introduced both fighters. Teixeira saved his wry smile for the official staredown.

Jiri started with a high right jab, perhaps as a distraction, with Teixeira drilling him with a body shot. More pawing from Jiri, who finally found an opening with a shovel left hook. Teixeira was able to grab a leg early and dump Jiri to the canvas, an ideal start for the champion. Punches to the gut and elbows to the head from Teixeira, who was able to get behind the Czech after he tried to escape with a wall walk. Jiri gave up quick and the two were in an odd 69 position along the cage. with Jiri exploding out from the bottom. He fired off a left hand, but Teixeira countered with a big shot of his own. Single-leg takedown from Teixeira, with Jiri over-reacting and running into the cage, where the Brazilian jumped on top of him. Jiri tried to escape from the bottom, but Teixeira held on, looking for an armbar, and he was content to stay there and wait out the round, but Jiri laid it on thick with ground-and-pound until the round ended.

Round two:

Action started quick, with a potential eye poke from Teixeira, which Jiri waved off almost immediately. Left hook from Jiri, with Teixeira trying to counter with a looping left that missed. Front kick from Teixeira scores, with Jiri pawing that right hand early. Big shot from Jiri, followed byu a knee, that appeared to hurt Teixeira, who dove for a takedown. The pair rolled around the cage, with Teixeira escaping with an anaconda choke attempt, before they went back to work on the feet. Jiri wanted to just go balls to the wall, putting his face in Teixeira’s, who went for takedown that didn’t materialize. Jiri began to get a little over confident and Teixeira made him pay with a hard hook that got the fight to the ground. Teixeira jumped on his back easily, with Jiri rolling out of danger, but with Teixeira in half-guard. Jiri tried to control wrists, as Teixeira was able to secure full mount. Huge elbows from Teixeira, who split open Jiri as the round came to a close. Huge cut over the left eye!

Round three:

Jiri starts with a high kick that is blocked, then clipped him with a hard right that wobbled Teixeira. He went for a takedown moments later, but it wasn’t there. On the restart, Jiri tried to land a knee, which Teixeira grabbed and turned into a takedown. Jiri was able to get back to his feet and went to work on Teixeira along the cage. Teixeira, though, ducked under and slid to his back, but Jiri was able to get back in front. From there, more knees and hard shots along the cage until Teixeira dropped to the floor. Jiri laid it on thick with ground-and-pound, then attempting and arm-triangle choke that Teixeira was able to roll and reverse, landing in full guard. Big elbows from Teixeira down the stretch, with Jiri’s left eye a total bloody mess ... and that’s how the round ended.

Round four:

Teixeira came out slinging to start the championship rounds, including a head kick that was blocked. Fron kick from Jiri, followed by a hard straight left, then a shovel uppercut that Teixeira didn’t bother to block. Teixeira with a huge takedown, dumping Jiri hard just off the center of the cage. Teixeira, in side control, angled for full mount, with Jiri rolling to his belly and then settling for his back. Teixeira was going for an arm-triangle choke, but gave it up, content to just soften him up more. From there, he jumped back to the arm-triangle, and it appeared tight, but Jiri slipped out the back door and started raining down punches. He ended up on top, but Teixeira scrambled to Jiri’s back lack a true veteran, only for Jiri to reverse position again with 30 seconds on the clock. Teixeira appeared to suffer some damage on bottom, and it was anyone’s fight heading into the fifth and final round.

Round five:

Standing ovation from the proud crowd as the two embraced in the center of the cage for the final five minutes. Then it was Teixeira, who landed a huge bomb and hurt Jiri, but he bungled the ensuing guillotine choke and somehow ended up underneath him. Jiri let him back to his feet and uncorked a nice uppercut, but Teixeira is landing the bigger, cleaner shots. He drilled Jiri with a left hook then mushed him up against the fence, looking for another takedown. He gave up on it though, then resorted to a jab, then a big left hand that Jiri somehow just ate. He ducked down for another takedown, and was eventually able to work himself into full mount with two minutes remaining. Elbows found a way thru until Jiri kicked himself off the fence and got into top position. Jiri was able to get into a crucifix-type position, with Teixeira rolling to his belly to defend, and in the process, sunk in a tight choke that Teixeira was unable to defend, tapping to a choke late into the fifth and final round in a fight that he appeared to be winning. WHAT. A. FIGHT!!!!!

Final result: Prochazka def. Teixeira via submission (rear-naked choke) in round five

