Jiri Prochazka pulled off an improbable submission win last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, to defeat Glover Teixeira in the fifth round and walk away with the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title (highlights HERE). In co-main event action, Valentina Shevchenko narrowly outlasted Taila Santos to retain her UFC women’s flyweight belt (see it HERE).

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 275 spit out a collection of memorable performances, stoppages, and drag-out wars. Check them out below and let us know you’re favorite of the night:

Former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk finally met in an anticipated rematch and “Magnum” was able to land a wicked spinning backfist knockout (watch HERE)

Welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena scored his biggest career win with a first-round TKO finish over veteran Ramazan Emeev

Jake Matthews returned to the 170-pound win column with a sensational knockout stoppage over red-hot finisher Andre Fialho

The debut of 22-year-old lightweight prospect Hayisaer Maheshate went down without issue as the Chinese fighter stopped Steve Garcia with a brutal faceplant knockout (highlights HERE)

captured her first Octagon win with a first-round knockout stoppage over Na Liang

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 275 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili Performance of the Night: Jake Matthews Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena Performance of the Night: Hayisaer Maheshate Performance of the Night: Silvana Gomez Juarez

