Jiri Prochazka pulled off an incredible submission finish over Glover Teixeira to claim the UFC light heavyweight title last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Prochazka flashed his unorthodox striking early, but it was Teixeira who scored the first takedown to land some good ground-and-pound and threatened with a few submissions. The challenger was able to flip the script and gain top control in the closing moments of the first and blasted Teixeira with heavy punches. Prochazka piled on the offense in the second with heavy shots on the feet, but Teixeira was able to stop the bleeding late into the frame. Teixeira was able to gain top control again and suffocate Jiri with pressure and punches. Glover also landed a slicing elbow that badly cut Prochazka about the left eye.

Prochazka had Teixeira in trouble again in the third, but the champion was able to grab the hold of a kick and secure another takedown. Jiri got back to his feet this time and landed heavy body shots on Teixeira. Glover fell to the canvas and Prochazka pounced on top for ground-and-pound. Prochazka tried to lock up a choke which allowed Teixeira to reverse into top control and score valuable points at the end of the round.

Teixeira went back to the well in the fourth and took Jiri down. The champion worked towards a tight arm-triangle choke, but Prochazka wiggled free and exploded for a ground attack on Teixeira. The fifth and final round saw Teixeira nearly finish Prochazka multiple times on the feet, but Glover kept shooting in for takedowns and submissions instead of finishing the fight. Eventually Teixeira was able to find his positioning and rained down heavy punches from full mount. Prochazka found a way to reverse and actually took Teixeira’s back. The challenger went for a rear-naked choke finish and sealed the deal.

