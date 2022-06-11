Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight king, Kamaru Usman, is set to defend his 170-pound title against streaking contender and former opponent, Leon Edwards, at UFC 278 on Aug. 20 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The welterweight title fight was announced during the broadcast of UFC 275 going down tonight in Singapore (results HERE).

Usman, 35, is coming off another successful welterweight title defense against arch rival Colby Covington at UFC 268 back on Nov. 2021. However, “Nigerian Nightmare” has been recovering from surgery this past February to repair a injured hand so he hasn’t been as active as he’d like. He’ll look to make a successful return to the Octagon this coming August in Salt Lake City and try to continue clearing out the welterweight division.

Edwards, 30, lost to Usman by unanimous decision all the way back in 2015. Since then, “Rocky” has produced a 9-0 (1 NC) record while climbing his way to his first UFC title shot. Edwards is a better striker than he is a wrestler, but the English fighter has shown really good takedown defense throughout his career and could give Usman more trouble than anticipated.

UFC 278 is also expected to feature the return of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold as he comes back to 185 pounds to fight former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Stick with Mania for more UFC 278 fight card news.