Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight legends, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, ran back their epic “Fight of the Year” from two years ago at UFC 275 this evening (Sat., June 11, 2022) from inside Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore. Since that brawl, though, Jedrzejczyk has been on self-imposed hiatus, waiting for the type of fan-fueled opportunity that really motivates her to return to action. Meanwhile, Weili coughed up a pair of losses to Rose Namajunas, leaving her hungry to work back to the belt.

This time around it was scheduled for three, five-minute rounds, which would play into the hands of the faster starter, which in this case was Weili, who scored an insane second round spinning backfist knockout in a rematch that somehow lived up to the sky-high expectations.

Both fighters touched gloves in a show of mutual respect and the rematch the fans were clamoring for was underway ...

Joanna whiffed on an early leg kick, scored on the second, which Weili countered. Joanna with a big combination upstairs that got the crowd roaring, then a follow up exchange that appeared to do some damage. Weili was undeterred, walking her up against the cage and drilling her with a hard shot, then transitioned into a takedown attempt along the cage. Joanna defended well, but Weili was drilling her with punches from the side until she finally got the Polish fighter on the ground. Joanna was locked on a leg, with Weili on top of her raining down punches. She was able to eventually get back to her feet, but Weili was able to reverse a takedown counter and eventually landed in full mount. Weili was relentless with ground-and-pound, with Joannaa squirming from side-to-side trying to escape. More vicious elbows from Weili, but Joanna was able to finally get back to her feet and avoid additional punishment. She missed on a huge right hand, then connected with a flurry at the bell.

The ladies literally picked up right where they left off, but it was a big round for Weili.

They trade low kicks to start the second, with Joanna landing a big right hand early. Weili with a hard body kick, with Joanna countering with a combination upstairs. Overhand right from Joanna, who is putting everything she has behind her punches. Weili tied things up, drilling Joanna with a hard standing elbow and then trying to work her up against the cage and hip toss her, but she defended well. Weili drilled her with a combination moments later, then out of nowhere, face-planted Joanna with a perfect spinning backfist that landed behind the ear as she was chasing her down.

Total craziness.

Now that Namajunas is out of the immediate title picture, Weili will more than likely challenge incumbent division queenpin, Carla Esparza, at some point later this year.

And, more than likely, will be the favorite to once again reclaim the women’s 115-pound belt.

Final result: Weili def. Jedrzejczyk via second round knockout (spinning backfist)

