UFC 275 results: Jake Matthews batters Andre Fialho, scores impressive second round knockout

Andre Fialho — coming in off back-to-back, bonus-winning efforts — was apparently hungry for more Euros, fighting for the third time in less than two months at UFC 275 tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, against Jake Matthews, a fearsome ground-and-pound specialist looking to rebound from a recent submission loss.

Both men possess well-rounded skillsets, so this 170-pound showdown was supposed to boil down to where it takes place: Could Fialho successfully work off his back or would his sheer knockout power make the ground game null and void? In the end it didn’t matter, it was strictly a stand up affair, with Matthews getting the better of the exchanges en route to an impressive second round finish.

Jake starts off on his back foot, pumping a jab to keep Fialho at bay early. Low kick from Jake, as Fialho tries to trap him in a corner. More low kicks from Jake, with Fialho diving in with a left hook that was blocked. Fialho, still the aggressor, lands a nice shot along the fence, but Jake responded with a nice head kick that was partially blocked. Overhand right from Jake misses its mark, with Fialho still doing his best to line him up against the cage midway through the opening frame. Low kick from Jake, who continues to pump the jab, with Fialho content to just stalk his opponent, landing just two strikes four minutes in. He tried to dial it up, but Jake cracked him with a hard overhand right. Low kick from Fialho, who is still angling for that perfect shot, but it never came in the first five minutes. Solid exchange from both fighters with 15 seconds remaining, including Fialho finally connecting and scoring a flash knockdown at the buzzer.

Jake looks a bit more aggressive to start the second stanza, circling up on his toes and flick jabs. Fialho backed him up against the cage, with Jake scoring two hard shovel hooks, then a third, that wobbled Fialho bad. He followed it up with a hard left hook, but Fialho was somehow able to remain on his feet. Jake backed him into a corner and continued to throw that right shovel hook that Fialho apparently just could not defend. Overhand right from Fialho lands, but Jake countered with a harder one. Fialho was in trouble along the cage and Jake smelled blood in the water, unleashing a barrage of strikes that the Portuguese fighter could not defend. Two big left hands and another right uppercut put him down for the count.

It was a huge win for Jake Matthews, who rebounded from a tough loss to take out a confident and surging contender little more than two minutes into the second round.

Final result: Matthews def. Fialho via technical knockout in round two

