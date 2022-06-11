As soon as UFC 275 wraps up later tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and top contender Jiri Prochazka, a co-headliner featuring reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Taila Santos, and an anticipated rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:10 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 275 results and coverage click here.