UFC 275 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Teixeira vs. Jiri’

Two title fights will set the Octagon ablaze tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main event of the evening will pit current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira against exciting contender Jiri Prochazka. In co-main event action, Valentina Shevchenko will put her UFC women’s flyweight title on the line for the seventh time against surging challenger Taila Santos.
But before the two title fights get underway later tonight from Singapore UFC 275 will unfold in its entirety from bottom to top. This includes the long-awaited rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, a welterweight clash pitting division staple Jake Matthews against red-hot knockout artist Andre Fialho, and many more.
We will compile the best of the best below and will continue to share the action as it rolls in.
Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via Unanimous Decision
How do you have it scored through 2?— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2022
[ #UFC275 | LIVE on @UFCFightPass & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/oF4xGENCoR
A striking clinic gives @JoselyneMMA29 the unanimous decision victory in our opening bout— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2022
[ #UFC275 | LIVE on @UFCFightPass & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/a2B8Vsp4Hf
Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round knockout (punches)
What. A. Knockout— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2022
[ @Silvana_Malvada | #UFC275 ]
pic.twitter.com/bSnTGSPjqG
Kang Kyung-ho def. Danaa Batgerel via Unanimous Decision
What a scrap— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
[ #UFC275 | Prelims LIVE on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KuCGkCvLgb
Mr. Perfect takes the decision - how did you have it scored?— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
[ #UFC275 | Prelims LIVE on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/w53iuwJbue
Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
