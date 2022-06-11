UFC 275 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Teixeira vs. Jiri’

Two title fights will set the Octagon ablaze tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main event of the evening will pit current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira against exciting contender Jiri Prochazka. In co-main event action, Valentina Shevchenko will put her UFC women’s flyweight title on the line for the seventh time against surging challenger Taila Santos.

But before the two title fights get underway later tonight from Singapore UFC 275 will unfold in its entirety from bottom to top. This includes the long-awaited rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, a welterweight clash pitting division staple Jake Matthews against red-hot knockout artist Andre Fialho, and many more.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via Unanimous Decision

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round knockout (punches)

Kang Kyung-ho def. Danaa Batgerel via Unanimous Decision

Mr. Perfect takes the decision - how did you have it scored?



[ #UFC275 | Prelims LIVE on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/w53iuwJbue — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

