 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 275 highlights: Hayisaer Maheshate shines in debut, scores walkoff knockout

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Hayisaer Maheshate made the most out of his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when the 22-year-old prospect finished Steve Garcia via first-round knockout (punch).

LIVE! Watch UFC 275 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Both lightweights came out firing in the opening moments and each connected with significant power. Garcia created a scramble along the cage as well, but Maheshate was able to defend and launched a perfectly-timed counter right hand moments later that caught “Mean Machine” directly on the chin and put him down for the count. Maheshate walked off while admiring his work.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Maheshate, who is the first Chinese-born fighter to earn a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, could not have asked for a better UFC debut. The fight only lasted 74 seconds but the young lightweight showed poise, resolve, and the innate ability to put his opponent in serious trouble. Maheshate obviously remains a work in progress, but this was pretty exciting stuff.

For complete UFC 275 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 275 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Glover vs. Jiri

View all 35 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...