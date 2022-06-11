Hayisaer Maheshate made the most out of his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when the 22-year-old prospect finished Steve Garcia via first-round knockout (punch).

Both lightweights came out firing in the opening moments and each connected with significant power. Garcia created a scramble along the cage as well, but Maheshate was able to defend and launched a perfectly-timed counter right hand moments later that caught “Mean Machine” directly on the chin and put him down for the count. Maheshate walked off while admiring his work.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Maheshate, who is the first Chinese-born fighter to earn a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, could not have asked for a better UFC debut. The fight only lasted 74 seconds but the young lightweight showed poise, resolve, and the innate ability to put his opponent in serious trouble. Maheshate obviously remains a work in progress, but this was pretty exciting stuff.

