Conor McGregor reached out to Jiri Prochazka Saturday night to wish him good luck for his light heavyweight title fight against current UFC champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

McGregor, who is never shy in posting social media reactions for a UFC event he isn’t involved in, took to Twitter early Saturday night to wish Prochazka good luck for the biggest fight of his life. Prochazka is a member of the same management team, Paradigm Sports, as McGregor is so the shoutout wasn’t a complete surprise.

“Notorious” not only wished Prochazka good fortune against Teixeira, but he mentioned the power that the title challenger possesses. Prochazka has recorded 25 career knockouts in 28 wins so McGregor is not exaggerating in his assessment of Prochazka’s potential in the UFC 275 main event.

Good luck Jiri! This guy is ready, watch what he is entering the arena in! We are rooting for you at HQ! Bring home the bacon and the sizzle @jiri_bjp https://t.co/4IFwk6hUdl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 12, 2022

Big fight night for the Czech Republic! The @ufc!

World fucking domination! ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 12, 2022

If Prochazka is able to defeat Teixeira tonight it will be one of the most impressive runs to a title in UFC light heavyweight history. The 29-year-old is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes so adding Teixeira to that list will make Prochazka one of the hottest names in all of mixed martial arts.

