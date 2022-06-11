Silvana Gomez Juarez scored a massive finish earlier tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when the women’s strawweight fighter stopped Liang Na with a vicious first-round knockout (punches).

Na was the more aggressive fighter in the early going as she moved inside to make this a grappling match. Gomez Juarez defended nicely and started to land her shots on the feet. She caught Na with a crisp right hand that dropped her before she followed it up with a powerful left hook. Na instantly went limp and fell to the canvas.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Gomez Juarez, 37, came into this fight 0-2 inside of the Octagon so she needed this win badly. The Argentinian fighter is known for her punching power, but few expected her to show up like this, especially at 8 a.m. local time in Singapore. Pretty impressive stuff.

