Highlights! Zhang Weili retires Joanna Jedrzejczyk with incredible knockout in Singapore | UFC 275

By Dan Hiergesell
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili earned an incredible stoppage last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when “Magnum” retired former foe Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a second-round spinning backfist knockout.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

While Jedrzejczyk tried to keep her distance early it was only a matter of time before the two strikers met head on and exchanged heavy leather. That was until Weili changed levels and secured a powerful takedown. The former champion would eventually work to full mount and launched heavy elbows in bunches that slammed into the head of Jedrzejczyk and Joanna in serious trouble.

Jedrzejczyk looked to regain her composure in the second round and kept advancing with heavy shots, but Weili landed a spinning backfist out of absolutely nowhere that changed everything. Jedrzejczyk was stunned and fell flat to the canvas. There was no need for any follow-up shots by “Magnum.”

Following the loss, Jedrzejczyk was interviewed and decided to call an end to her legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Despite losing five out of her last seven trips to the Octagon Jedrzejczyk will go down as one of the most important women’s champions of all-time. Her reign over the UFC’s women’s strawweight division from 2015-2017 was nothing short of perfection and helped lead the way for women’s MMA in the mainstream.

Check out the full fight video highlights and Jedrzejczyk’s retirement sendoff below, all courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

