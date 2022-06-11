Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili earned an incredible stoppage last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when “Magnum” retired former foe Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a second-round spinning backfist knockout.

While Jedrzejczyk tried to keep her distance early it was only a matter of time before the two strikers met head on and exchanged heavy leather. That was until Weili changed levels and secured a powerful takedown. The former champion would eventually work to full mount and launched heavy elbows in bunches that slammed into the head of Jedrzejczyk and Joanna in serious trouble.

Jedrzejczyk looked to regain her composure in the second round and kept advancing with heavy shots, but Weili landed a spinning backfist out of absolutely nowhere that changed everything. Jedrzejczyk was stunned and fell flat to the canvas. There was no need for any follow-up shots by “Magnum.”

Following the loss, Jedrzejczyk was interviewed and decided to call an end to her legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Despite losing five out of her last seven trips to the Octagon Jedrzejczyk will go down as one of the most important women’s champions of all-time. Her reign over the UFC’s women’s strawweight division from 2015-2017 was nothing short of perfection and helped lead the way for women’s MMA in the mainstream.

Check out the full fight video highlights and Jedrzejczyk’s retirement sendoff below, all courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Weili looking calm, cool, and collected heading into the rematch #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/ijfuV25xmG — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 12, 2022

Aquí entra al octágono Zhang Weili la contra parte #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/reQqkY4xqa — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Nothing but respect between these two rivals #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/svziqxRRk7 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Joanna Champ. Joanna Queen. Joanna Legend. ❤️



@JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/Smm5D9OIlb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2022

For complete UFC 275 results and coverage click here.