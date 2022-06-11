Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili earned an incredible stoppage last night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, when “Magnum” retired former foe Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a second-round spinning backfist knockout.
While Jedrzejczyk tried to keep her distance early it was only a matter of time before the two strikers met head on and exchanged heavy leather. That was until Weili changed levels and secured a powerful takedown. The former champion would eventually work to full mount and launched heavy elbows in bunches that slammed into the head of Jedrzejczyk and Joanna in serious trouble.
Jedrzejczyk looked to regain her composure in the second round and kept advancing with heavy shots, but Weili landed a spinning backfist out of absolutely nowhere that changed everything. Jedrzejczyk was stunned and fell flat to the canvas. There was no need for any follow-up shots by “Magnum.”
Following the loss, Jedrzejczyk was interviewed and decided to call an end to her legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Despite losing five out of her last seven trips to the Octagon Jedrzejczyk will go down as one of the most important women’s champions of all-time. Her reign over the UFC’s women’s strawweight division from 2015-2017 was nothing short of perfection and helped lead the way for women’s MMA in the mainstream.
Check out the full fight video highlights and Jedrzejczyk’s retirement sendoff below, all courtesy of UFC/ESPN:
Joanna. Is. BACK!! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/HNuV315HTK— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 12, 2022
After two years out.— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2022
JOANNA IS BACK. #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/yT9ixex3D3
Weili looking calm, cool, and collected heading into the rematch #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/ijfuV25xmG— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 12, 2022
Aquí entra al octágono Zhang Weili la contra parte #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/reQqkY4xqa— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022
Goosebumps.— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
[ #UFC275 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bU0BAa ] pic.twitter.com/q8r76gcT6S
WALK OFF SPINNING BACKFIST FOR @MMAWEILI #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/dkuCZcIsYo— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
SPINNING BACKFIST KNOCKOUT FOR ZHANG #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/1LGRHqY9Xg— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2022
A new KOTY contender has emerged— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
[ @MMAWeili | #UFC275 ] pic.twitter.com/lvEAqZ4tKZ
Nothing but respect between these two rivals #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/svziqxRRk7— UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022
Joanna Champ. Joanna Queen. Joanna Legend. ❤️— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2022
@JoannaMMA leaves the gloves in the Octagon and calls it a career. Thank you JJ! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/Smm5D9OIlb
For complete UFC 275 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...