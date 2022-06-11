And just like that we’re back ...

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in Kallang, Singapore, while Brendan Sokler and I are in front of a “Brick Wall” somewhere near Bayonne, N.J., as UFC 275 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Light Heavyweight division headlines an ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) card that features a guaranteed dub by Valentina Shevchenko and one of the most-hyped rematches in a run of amazing rematches as Zhang Weili battles Joanna Jędrzejczyk in our co- and co-co main events, respectively.

But, it is the aforementioned 205-pound weight class that takes center stage on PPV, as Glover Texiera defends his division crown for the first time against the man with the most interesting hair (that does not belong to me) in mixed martial arts (MMA), Jiri Prochazka.

If there were any weight class that exemplified the UFC in 2022 it is the Light Heavyweight division, as the star power is limited, but the roster and potential are deep.

Texiera was considered on his way out before he shocked the world in 2021, and walking into this fight he is one again the underdog to a younger fighter in Prochazka. That’s the fun part of this as a fan is the uncertainty: Not knowing what the heck is going happen once the cage door slams shut.

It’s incumbent on us in the media and Dana White — who I believe is looking to end up like the solid gold Homer Simpson meme by some point in his existence unless his metamorphosis into Cool Squirtle isn’t done by then — to try and keep it fun, interesting and entertaining despite the chaos, madness and court cases that surround the sport.

Either way, Brendan and I will be in the studio with Olive, Steph and possibly a puppet yelling at my television and inviting you to the best fight UFC 275 watch-a-long party you can attend this evening.

See you all at the fights!

