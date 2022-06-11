 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 275 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Glover vs. Jiri

We’ve purchased the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) and with it our dynamic tag team trio, Matt Ryan, Brendan Sokler and Case Harts, will deliver the best possible ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast imaginable throughout UFC 274’s main card, starting at 9:45 p.m. ET in the video player below!

By Thomas Myers and Jesuismattryan
UFC 275 Weigh-in Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

And just like that we’re back ...

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in Kallang, Singapore, while Brendan Sokler and I are in front of a “Brick Wall” somewhere near Bayonne, N.J., as UFC 275 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Light Heavyweight division headlines an ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) card that features a guaranteed dub by Valentina Shevchenko and one of the most-hyped rematches in a run of amazing rematches as Zhang Weili battles Joanna Jędrzejczyk in our co- and co-co main events, respectively.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

But, it is the aforementioned 205-pound weight class that takes center stage on PPV, as Glover Texiera defends his division crown for the first time against the man with the most interesting hair (that does not belong to me) in mixed martial arts (MMA), Jiri Prochazka.

If there were any weight class that exemplified the UFC in 2022 it is the Light Heavyweight division, as the star power is limited, but the roster and potential are deep.

Texiera was considered on his way out before he shocked the world in 2021, and walking into this fight he is one again the underdog to a younger fighter in Prochazka. That’s the fun part of this as a fan is the uncertainty: Not knowing what the heck is going happen once the cage door slams shut.

It’s incumbent on us in the media and Dana White — who I believe is looking to end up like the solid gold Homer Simpson meme by some point in his existence unless his metamorphosis into Cool Squirtle isn’t done by then — to try and keep it fun, interesting and entertaining despite the chaos, madness and court cases that surround the sport.

Either way, Brendan and I will be in the studio with Olive, Steph and possibly a puppet yelling at my television and inviting you to the best fight UFC 275 watch-a-long party you can attend this evening.

See you all at the fights!

