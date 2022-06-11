 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here’s how to watch UFC 275: ‘Glover vs. Jiri’ TONIGHT live on ESPN+ PPV

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The return of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to Singapore will go down this evening (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will feature a main event clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and top contender Jiri Prochazka, as well as a co-main event showdown between reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Brazilian challenger Taila Santos.

LIVE! Watch UFC 275 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 275 will showcase the highly-anticipated rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Not to mention an enticing welterweight matchup between division veteran Jake Matthews and surging knockout artist Andre Fialho.

Take a look below at UFC 275’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Online

  • UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 275 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 275 there is a list of bars near you airing “Glover vs. Jiri” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more UFC 275 news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...