The return of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to Singapore will go down this evening (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will feature a main event clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and top contender Jiri Prochazka, as well as a co-main event showdown between reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Brazilian challenger Taila Santos.

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 275 will showcase the highly-anticipated rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Not to mention an enticing welterweight matchup between division veteran Jake Matthews and surging knockout artist Andre Fialho.

Take a look below at UFC 275’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Online

UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 275 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 275 there is a list of bars near you airing “Glover vs. Jiri” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more UFC 275 news and notes click here.