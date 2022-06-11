The return of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to Singapore will go down this evening (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will feature a main event clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and top contender Jiri Prochazka, as well as a co-main event showdown between reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Brazilian challenger Taila Santos.
In addition to the two title fights, UFC 275 will showcase the highly-anticipated rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Not to mention an enticing welterweight matchup between division veteran Jake Matthews and surging knockout artist Andre Fialho.
Take a look below at UFC 275’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards
Online
- UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 275 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN2. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 275: “Glover vs. Jiri” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 275 there is a list of bars near you airing “Glover vs. Jiri” right here.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
