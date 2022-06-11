It all goes down later tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium as two title fights lead UFC’s first return to Singapore since 2019.

The main event of the evening will feature Glover Teixeira putting his UFC light heavyweight title on the line for the first time since winning it off Jan Blachowicz late last year. Teixeira has won his last six trips to the Octagon, but he will still enter Saturday’s matchup as the betting underdog. Teixeira’s time in the sport is limited so this is one of only a few fights left for the Brazilian champion.

In the co-main event, reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her title for the seventh-straight time when she meets surging contender Taila Santos. The Brazilian challenger offers a unique set of skills in the standup and also in the grappling department, but Shevchenko is still a massive betting favorite to hold until her title in Singapore.

Ahead of tonight’s action the promotion has released the final episode of UFC 275 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. It features some of the top names from the card making last-second preparations and final weight cuts.

From the official YouTube description:

Jiri Prochazka cuts weight then takes in Road to UFC in the arena. At an old-school weigh-in with fans, foes face off: Champ Glover Teixeira vs Prochazka, champ Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos, and former champs Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

