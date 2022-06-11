Valentina Shevchenko will look to secure her seventh-straight title defense this weekend at UFC 275 in Singapore, but she’s going to have to get through a pretty tough contender in Taila Santos to do so.

The reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion has decimated any and all comers since moving down to 125 pounds back in 2018. Shevchenko has turned in an undefeated 8-0 record with seven title fight wins, six title defenses, and five finishes, while showcasing one of the most well-rounded skill sets in the entire sport. This is why “Bullet” is a -700 favorite to hold onto her title at UFC 275.

That said, Santos is no slouch and will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in women’s MMA history. The Brazilian challenger is 19-1 in her professional career with a 4-1 UFC record since joining the promotion back in 2019. What makes the 28-year-old even more dangerous is her ability to finish fights as she has 10 knockouts and three submission on her resume.

According to UFC president Dana White, Santos might be a tougher fight for Shevchenko than the oddsmakers are expecting. White believes her power can be a real “difference maker” in her first UFC title shot against one of the best female fighters of all time.

Dana says Santos' power can be a difference maker against Shevchenko #UFC275



(via @bokamotoESPN)

“People don’t realize how dangerous [Taila] Santos really is. This girl has knocked out ten other women. She is extremely dangerous and this is a very, very tough fight for Valentina [Shevchenko],” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

It will be up to Santos to establish her range early and have the confidence to fire powerful punches and kicks at Shevchenko. After all, Shevchenko is known for her counter striking and will make Santos pay for every single mistake she makes. It should be interesting to say the least.

UFC 275 will go down later tonight (Sat., June 11, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Glover Teixeira and top contender Jiri Prochazka. Shevchenko vs. Santos will hold down the co-main event spot.

