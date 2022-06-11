 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang full fight video preview for UFC 275

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang will (finally) rematch on the UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Jedrzejczyk (16-4) dropped a close split decision to Zhang (21-3) at the UFC 248 event back in early 2020 and has not competed since. As for “Magnum,” she lost her title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 then came up short (just barely) in their UFC 268 rematch. The winner of Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang will move on to fight current champion Carla Esparza for the 115-pound title later this year.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against Brazilian bruiser Taila Santos.

