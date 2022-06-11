Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang full fight video preview for UFC 275

Former UFC strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang will (finally) rematch on the UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Jedrzejczyk (16-4) dropped a close split decision to Zhang (21-3) at the UFC 248 event back in early 2020 and has not competed since. As for “Magnum,” she lost her title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 then came up short (just barely) in their UFC 268 rematch. The winner of Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang will move on to fight current champion Carla Esparza for the 115-pound title later this year.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against Brazilian bruiser Taila Santos.

