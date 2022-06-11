Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will defend his 205-pound title against top division contender Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Teixeira (33-7) turns 43 in just a few months but that hasn’t stopped him from winning six straight, including last October’s submission victory over Jan Blachowicz. Prochazka (28-3-1) has just two fights inside the Octagon and both contests — which came against former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes — ended by way of violent knockout.

Prochazka is currently the -200 betting favorite.

UFC 275 will be co-headlined by the flyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Valentina Shevchenko against 125-pound smashing machine Taila Santos. Elsewhere on the card, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of MMA.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For the rest of the UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.