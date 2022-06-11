 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos full fight video preview for UFC 275 co-main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against top division contender Taila Santos in the UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

LIVE! Watch UFC 275 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Shevchenko (22-3), who turned 34 back in March, is undefeated since dropping to flyweight back in early 2018. “Bullet” was last seen beating the brakes off Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. As for the 28 year-old Santos (19-1), she rebounded from a split decision loss to Mara Romero Borella in her 2019 Octagon debut to capture four straight, including last November’s submission victory over veteran bruiser Joanne Wood.

Santos is currently the +450 betting underdog.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of MMA.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For the rest of the UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...