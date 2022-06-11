UFC 275 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) with 42-year-old Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, looking to turn back time once more at the expense of No. 2-seeded Czech knockout artist, Jiri Prochazka, in UFC 275’s five-round main event. In the co-feature, dominant women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-ranked talent, Taila Santos, while Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year” one bout prior. All that and so much more.

IT’S ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP!

