Filed under:

  • Stream
UFC 275 Weigh-in

UFC 275 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Glover vs. Jiri

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
/ new

UFC 275 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) with 42-year-old Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, looking to turn back time once more at the expense of No. 2-seeded Czech knockout artist, Jiri Prochazka, in UFC 275’s five-round main event. In the co-feature, dominant women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-ranked talent, Taila Santos, while Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year” one bout prior. All that and so much more.

IT’S ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP!

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

33 Total Updates Since
Jun 6, 2022, 10:00pm EDT