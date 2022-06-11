UFC 275 live stream: Full results and play-by-play updates will begin trickling in RIGHT HERE at 6:30 p.m. ET for the Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka-led pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, popping off TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. UFC 275 also includes the women’s flyweight championship showdown between Valentina Shevchenko (c) and Taila Santos, as well as the long-awaited strawweight rematch between former 115-pound titleholders Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, featuring “Prelims” bouts on ESPN2 and ESPN+, Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews collide at welterweight not long after Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev open the PPV broadcast at 170 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card below, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Teixeira vs. Prochazka.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 275 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 275 QUICK RESULTS:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Seungwoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao

1Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual

UFC 275 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

125 lbs.: UFC Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Seungwoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: