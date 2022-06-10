UFC 275 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 5): ‘Fans can expect a bloody fight’

Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against top division contender Taila Santos in the UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event tomorrow night (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Don’t expect the Brazilian to be intimidated by all that “folklore.”

“Taila is very focused, determined, concentrated on the strategy,” coach Marcio Malko told the “Embedded” cameras. “Fans can expect bloody fight, that’s what we want. A tough war. We want to do what nobody has done before to Valentina. Applying pressure on her from beginning to end. We are very confident in reaching our goal in the end.”

Santos is currently the +450 betting underdog.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of MMA.

