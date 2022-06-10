 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 275 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 5): ‘Fans can expect a bloody fight’

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against top division contender Taila Santos in the UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event tomorrow night (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Don’t expect the Brazilian to be intimidated by all that “folklore.”

LIVE! Watch UFC 275 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“Taila is very focused, determined, concentrated on the strategy,” coach Marcio Malko told the “Embedded” cameras. “Fans can expect bloody fight, that’s what we want. A tough war. We want to do what nobody has done before to Valentina. Applying pressure on her from beginning to end. We are very confident in reaching our goal in the end.”

Santos is currently the +450 betting underdog.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of MMA.

For Episodes 1-4 of UFC 275 “Embedded” click here, here, here, and here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more UFC 275 news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...