Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently wrapped the second half (Ep. 3 & 4) of its “Road to UFC” 32-man grand prix tournament spread across four different weight classes, featuring combatants from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China.

For Ep. 1 & 2 results and video highlights click here.

Episode 3

JeongYeong Lee defeats Xie Bin by submission (armbar) at 0:36 of Round 1

Top Noi Kiwram defeats Yuma Horiuchi by unanimous decision (29-28. 29-27, 29-27)

Rinya Nakamura defeats Gugun Gusman by submission (Americana) at 2:34 of Round 1

Sho Patrick Usami vs. Anshul Jubli — Usami scratched with weight-cutting issues, Jubli advances to second round by forfeit

Non-tournament bout: Josephine Knutsson defeats YeDam Seo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Highlights:

JeongYeong Lee closes out episode 3 in under a minute #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/BVSo3Q2wt9 — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

A gorgeous submission from Rinya Nakamura puts him into the BW semis



[ #RoadToUFC Episode 3 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/WQRGzA78uy — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

Lettin' it fly in the third



[ #RoadToUFC Episode 3 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/f27Uty6jWs — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

Episode 4

Shohei Nose defeats Wulijiburen by TKO (injury stoppage) at 1:13 of Round 1

KyeongPyo Kim defeats Asikeerbai Jinensibieke by KO at 0:30 of Round 1

Lu Kai defeats Angga by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2

HyunSung Park defeats Jeremia Siregar by TKO (punches) at 3:56 of Round 1

Non-tournament bout: HanSeul Kim defeats John Adajar by submission (triangle armbar) at 4:37 of Round 1

Highlights:

KyeongPyo Kim gets the stoppage in just 30 seconds ⏱



[ #RoadToUFC Episode 4 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/3fZrY2fwv5 — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

HEAVY ground & pound punches Lu Kai's ticket into the next round



[ #RoadToUFC Episode 4 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/lt1ADLu3Hv — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

HyunSung Park wastes NO time getting the first round finish



[ #RoadToUFC Episode 4 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/VwlL5lPuwC — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

triangle armbar by HanSeul Kim gets Episode 4 underway



[ #RoadToUFC is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/x7ru7tHDGi — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

The “Road to UFC” semifinals are expected to take place later this summer.

Stay tuned!