 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Road to UFC results, videos: First-round knockouts, quick submissions highlights Ep. 3 and 4

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently wrapped the second half (Ep. 3 & 4) of its “Road to UFC” 32-man grand prix tournament spread across four different weight classes, featuring combatants from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China.

For Ep. 1 & 2 results and video highlights click here.

Episode 3

JeongYeong Lee defeats Xie Bin by submission (armbar) at 0:36 of Round 1
Top Noi Kiwram defeats Yuma Horiuchi by unanimous decision (29-28. 29-27, 29-27)
Rinya Nakamura defeats Gugun Gusman by submission (Americana) at 2:34 of Round 1
Sho Patrick Usami vs. Anshul Jubli — Usami scratched with weight-cutting issues, Jubli advances to second round by forfeit

Non-tournament bout: Josephine Knutsson defeats YeDam Seo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Highlights:

Episode 4

Shohei Nose defeats Wulijiburen by TKO (injury stoppage) at 1:13 of Round 1
KyeongPyo Kim defeats Asikeerbai Jinensibieke by KO at 0:30 of Round 1
Lu Kai defeats Angga by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2
HyunSung Park defeats Jeremia Siregar by TKO (punches) at 3:56 of Round 1

Non-tournament bout: HanSeul Kim defeats John Adajar by submission (triangle armbar) at 4:37 of Round 1

Highlights:

The “Road to UFC” semifinals are expected to take place later this summer.

Stay tuned!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...