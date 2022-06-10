Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently wrapped the second half (Ep. 3 & 4) of its “Road to UFC” 32-man grand prix tournament spread across four different weight classes, featuring combatants from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China.
Episode 3
JeongYeong Lee defeats Xie Bin by submission (armbar) at 0:36 of Round 1
Top Noi Kiwram defeats Yuma Horiuchi by unanimous decision (29-28. 29-27, 29-27)
Rinya Nakamura defeats Gugun Gusman by submission (Americana) at 2:34 of Round 1
Sho Patrick Usami vs. Anshul Jubli — Usami scratched with weight-cutting issues, Jubli advances to second round by forfeit
Non-tournament bout: Josephine Knutsson defeats YeDam Seo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Highlights:
JeongYeong Lee closes out episode 3 in under a minute #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/BVSo3Q2wt9— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
A gorgeous submission from Rinya Nakamura puts him into the BW semis— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
[ #RoadToUFC Episode 3 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/WQRGzA78uy
Lettin' it fly in the third— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
[ #RoadToUFC Episode 3 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/f27Uty6jWs
Episode 4
Shohei Nose defeats Wulijiburen by TKO (injury stoppage) at 1:13 of Round 1
KyeongPyo Kim defeats Asikeerbai Jinensibieke by KO at 0:30 of Round 1
Lu Kai defeats Angga by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2
HyunSung Park defeats Jeremia Siregar by TKO (punches) at 3:56 of Round 1
Non-tournament bout: HanSeul Kim defeats John Adajar by submission (triangle armbar) at 4:37 of Round 1
Highlights:
KyeongPyo Kim gets the stoppage in just 30 seconds ⏱— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
[ #RoadToUFC Episode 4 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/3fZrY2fwv5
HEAVY ground & pound punches Lu Kai's ticket into the next round— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
[ #RoadToUFC Episode 4 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/lt1ADLu3Hv
HyunSung Park wastes NO time getting the first round finish— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
[ #RoadToUFC Episode 4 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/VwlL5lPuwC
triangle armbar by HanSeul Kim gets Episode 4 underway— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022
[ #RoadToUFC is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/x7ru7tHDGi
The “Road to UFC” semifinals are expected to take place later this summer.
Stay tuned!
