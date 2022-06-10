One of the most intriguing title fights of the year will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, as Glover Teixeira puts his UFC light heavyweight title on the line against surging contender Jiri Prochazka.

The main event showdown will help lead UFC’s return to Singapore for the first time since 2019. This will be Teixeira’s first official UFC title defense since winning the 205-pound belt off Jan Blachowicz back in Oct. 2021. He will be a betting underdog against Prochazka, who is 2-0 with two devastating knockouts since his Octagon debut in 2020.

Adding to the mix is the return of female great Valentina Shevchenko, as “Bullet” puts her UFC women’s flyweight title on the line in a co-main event clash with rising Brazilian contender Taila Santos. Shevchenko will be a heavy betting favorite yet again as she tries to lock down her seventh-straight title defense, but Santos is a well-rounded challenger who is 19-1 in her professional career with 10 impressive knockout finishes.

In advance to Saturday’s PPV card in Singapore the promotion has released the official “Cold Open” video for UFC 275. Check it out below and be sure to stick with Mania for Saturday’s action:

