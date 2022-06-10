UFC 276 poster drops for ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’ on July 2 in Las Vegas

Less than one month away... Your #UFC276 poster is HERE [ Sat. Jul 2 | @TMobileArena | Tickets: https://t.co/WzVqGqBT47 ] pic.twitter.com/x3o5IYxpDQ

While the current focus remains on this weekend’s combat sports festivities, it’s never too early to start talking about the upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the name suggests, UFC 276 will be headlined by the five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier.

Precision vs. power.

In the UFC 276 co-headliner, current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to rid himself of former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway. “The Great” holds two decision victories over “Blessed” but an argument can be (and has been) made that Volkanovski got a gift from the judges in their championship rematch. Their upcoming trilogy also found real estate on the UFC 276 event poster, embedded above and below for your viewing pleasure.

