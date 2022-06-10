Fighter hospitalized, UFC 275 main card bout scratched from Singapore lineup

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) suffered a late shakeup to its UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. As you might expect from this sort of news so close to fight night, the incident was related to weight-cutting issues.

As a result, the UFC 275 lineup is down to just 11 fights.

Brazilian bruiser Rogerio Bontorin encountered kidney issues during his unsuccessful weight cut, according to Combate, and was sent to a nearby hospital. As a result, his flyweight showdown opposite Manel Kape has been canceled. No word yet if the promotion plans to rebook the 125-pound contest or send both fighters on their separate ways.

“Starboy” is likely to receive his “show” purse for getting stood up in Singapore.

Losing the Bontorin vs. Kape matchup created a gaping hole on the UFC 275 PPV main card, which is expected to be filled by the welterweight collision between Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews. Their 170-pound contest was originally booked to kick off the UFC 275 “Prelims” card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the revised UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against Brazilian phenom Taila Santos.

