UFC 275 staredown videos: Teixeira vs Jiri, Shevchenko vs Santos, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) staged its ceremonial weigh ins this morning for the upcoming UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Get complete UFC 275 weigh-in results and video right here.

The UFC 275 weigh-in event was not without its share of drama, thanks to the botched weight cut from flyweight veteran Rogerio Bontorin. The Brazilian was hospitalized with kidney issues, forcing the cancellation of his 125-pound showdown opposite Manel Kape.

Check out the revised UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup here.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against Brazilian phenom Taila Santos. In addition, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back for the next 115-pound title shot.

Watch them all come face-to-face at the UFC 275 weigh ins below:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more UFC 275 news and notes click here.