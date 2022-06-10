 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 275 staredown videos: Teixeira vs Jiri, Shevchenko vs Santos, and more!

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) staged its ceremonial weigh ins this morning for the upcoming UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

The UFC 275 weigh-in event was not without its share of drama, thanks to the botched weight cut from flyweight veteran Rogerio Bontorin. The Brazilian was hospitalized with kidney issues, forcing the cancellation of his 125-pound showdown opposite Manel Kape.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against Brazilian phenom Taila Santos. In addition, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back for the next 115-pound title shot.

Watch them all come face-to-face at the UFC 275 weigh ins below:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

