UFC 275 weigh-in video and LIVE results will get underway RIGHT HERE at 9 a.m. ET for the upcoming Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka-led pay-per-view (PPV) event, taking place tomorrow night (Sat., June 11, 2022) from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The stacked UFC 275 MMA lineup also includes the women’s flyweight championship showdown between Valentina Shevchenko (c) and Taila Santos, as well as the long-awaited strawweight rematch between former 115-pound titleholders Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape collide at flyweight not long after Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev hook ‘em up at 170 pounds.

Before the action gets underway tomorrow night in Singapore, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Remember, the upcoming title fights between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka (205 lbs.) and Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos (125 lbs.) will require all four combatants to make championship weight; meaning, there will be no one-pound allowance typically afforded in non-title bouts.

Complete UFC 275 early weigh-in text results (updated in real-time) listed below:

UFC 275 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

115 lbs.: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (116) vs. Zhang Weili (116)

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape — Canceled (details here)

UFC 275 Preliminary Card On ESPN2/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Josh Culibao (146)

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel (135) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez (116) vs. Na Liang (116)

145 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards (145) vs. Ramona Pascual (145)

