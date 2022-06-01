PFL President: ‘We’ll definitely sit down and talk’ with Francis Ngannou in free agency

Francis Ngannou is currently playing the waiting game as he heals from a recent knee surgery. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion’s future will hold.

Since winning the title in Mar. 2021, Ngannou has openly expressed his frustrations with UFC for the treatment he’s received. Whether that’s regarding his level of activity or financial gain off the times he does make the walk to the Octagon.

Defending his title against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision in Jan. 2022 (watch highlights), Ngannou noted that he believes his contract expires in December. Throughout this whole saga, he’s also made it clear he wants to box Tyson Fury, going as far as to meet his fellow champion in the ring after Fury’s last victory in April.

Certain promotions in mixed martial arts (MMA), like ONE Championship, have kicked around the idea of potentially housing Ngannou one day. Although, ONE didn’t seem all too interested judging by Founder Chatri Sityodtong’s response.

However, the Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) isn’t quite in that same boat as its President, former kickboxer and MMA fighter Ray Sefo, works closely with Ngannou already.

“100 percent,” Sefo told Hosheh MMA regarding interest in PFL pursuing Ngannou. “If Francis is a free agent — Francis is my teammate [at Xtreme Couture], you know? So, when he becomes a free agent and he’s allowed to talk to anybody in terms of — should I say when he’s ‘shopping’ — then we’ll definitely sit down and talk. Until then I don’t see him going anywhere but anything’s possible, 100 percent. [50/50 pay-per-view (PPV) shares will attract all sorts], absolutely. That’s the key.”

In 2023, PFL will begin its PPV series by hosting two events a year that will see the “top” fighters receive 50 percent of the event revenue.