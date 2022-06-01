Paulo Costa legal team decries media ‘sensationalism’ following ‘reckless’ reports of alleged vax attack

As Otis Hazelrigg found out (the hard way), it’s probably best to wait for all the facts before taking down the village idiot.

That was the general message from Mejon Advocacia, the legal team representing UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa. “Borrachinha” is accused of elbowing a nurse after a dispute over a COVID vaccination card earlier this week in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

“First, tending to sensationalism, these are reckless and inconsistent,” the Instagram statement read. “The athlete Paulo Costa – ‘Borrachinha’ and his entire team reject any type of violence. ‘Borrachinha’ is a high-performing athlete, full time dedicated to training, to following the rules, guidelines, and disciplines. According his philosophy and human conduct this kind of allegations are completely incompatible with his history and way of life. The accusations and facts narrated do not reflect the reality of what happened. The fact will be carefully investigated and the appropriate legal measures for their perfect clarification will be taken.”

The health care worker who accused Costa of striking her filed a criminal complaint after both parties were questioned by police.

A court appearance is likely at some point down the road where Costa and his legal team will have a chance to clear the Brazilian’s name. Until then, “The Eraser” will be focusing on his upcoming bout against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in August.