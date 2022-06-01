Kayla Harrison, Rory MacDonald join PFL 6 lineup on July 1 in Atlanta

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced its main event and full card matchups for the upcoming PFL 6 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, taking place on Fri., July 1, 2022 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

PFL 6 will be headlined by two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison as she takes on former Bellator MMA bruiser and Canadian combat sports icon Julia Budd, who currently sits at 1-1 under the PFL banner.

Elsewhere on the card, former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald looks to continue his winning ways opposite Swedish sensation Sadibou Sy, while two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III looks to keep his season afloat at the expense of Brett Cooper.

Complete PFL 6 fight card and ESPN lineup below:

ESPN Card (Simulcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+)

155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

170 lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

170 lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

170 lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

ESPN+ Card

170 lbs.: Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

155 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

170 lbs.: Nikolai Aleksakhin vs. Gleison Tibau

155 lbs.: Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

155 lbs.: Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

155 lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo

Here are the current standings for the 2022 season:

Women’s Lightweight

Men’s Welterweight

