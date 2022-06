Event: UFC Long Island: “Ortega vs. Rodriguez”

Date: Sat., July 16, 2022

Location: UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York

Broadcast: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (12 p.m. ET Prelims | 3 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Long Island Main Event On ABC:

145 lbs.: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Long Island Main Card On ABC/ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez

135 lbs.: Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson

145 lbs.; Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo

170 lbs.: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

UFC Long Island ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

185 lbs.: Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

145 lbs.: Khusein Askhabov vs. Herbert Burns

185 lbs.: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Puna Soriano

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne vs. Brianna Fortino

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Long Island news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.