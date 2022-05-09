Tony Ferguson targets ‘my b—ch’ Conor McGregor, ‘hiding’ Dustin Poirier after UFC 274 loss critique

Tony Ferguson’s fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweights weren’t too kind following his tough second-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 (watch highlights).

After a solid first round in the books for “El Cucuy,” he’d, unfortunately, suffer one of the scarier fates ever witnessed within the Octagon when Chandler launched a picture-perfect up the center. Connecting clean under Ferguson’s chin, he was disconnected from his senses for the first time in his thrilling 32-fight career.

Receiving support from fellow fighters and past opponents such as Charles Oliveira, others weren’t too kind. Former titleholders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor specifically were names that caught Ferguson’s attention with their comments.

Related Ferguson Issues First Statement Following Terrifying Knockout Loss At UFC 274

“Ahhh There’s my b—ch,” Ferguson tweeted in reply to McGregor tweeting a meme of Ferguson’s knockout. “Next time tag me p—sy. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO- [middle finger emoji]”

As for “The Diamond,” Poirier was much less direct toward Ferguson with his comments but it was still enough to prompt a response from the former interim Lightweight champion.

“You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work,” Ferguson tweeted in reply to Poirier saying “I’m better than these guys.”

With the Chandler loss added to his resume, Ferguson now rides a rather unexpected four-fight skid with his future unknown. Out of each McGregor and Poirier, the Irishman would presumably be a more likely matchup for Ferguson next if he was to continue getting high-profile matchups. However, due to McGregor being McGregor, it’s always difficult to predict exactly which direction UFC may go with him next no matter how little he’s been winning in recent years.