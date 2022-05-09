Fan tries to jump the Octagon at UFC 274, gets tossed on her butt by super security | Video

There was a lot of action that went down inside the Octagon at UFC 274 this past weekend (Sat., May 7, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., but there was also some that didn’t quite make it into the eight-walled cage. An overzealous fan jumped out of her seat and tried to make her way inside the Octagon during a break in the action before she was met head-on by a security guard stationed right outside the cage.

As the female fan made her way up near the cage, the guard effortlessly sent her flying off the apron with one shove. Perhaps the best part of the clip embedded above is how cool the security guard played it, going back to his or her post after handling business without missing a beat.

Here is another look in slow motion:

It would have been nice to have had the guard on duty when all of this went down.

The fan was then briefly seen escorted out and was likely removed from the arena altogether. The video has been making the social media rounds this morning, which is the obvious reason behind attempting the stunt.

Clout Chasing 101.

UFC 274 featured a Lightweight title fight that saw Charles Oliveira defeat Justin Gaethje via first round submission (highlights), though he had to vacate the title after the win as a result of coming in a half-pound heavy.

In further action, Michael Chandler delivered one of the best knockouts in recent memory after sleeping Tony Ferguson with en epic kick to the face (highlights), while Carla Esparza once again became the women’s Strawweight champion after she edged out Rose Namajunas via split decision.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.