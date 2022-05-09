UFC 275 trailer: Watch first promo for upcoming ‘Teixeira vs. Prochazka’-led event in Singapore | Video

Now that the dust has settled from the UFC 274 event (results here) in Phoenix, AZ., Ultimate Fighting Championship is shifting its promotional efforts to its next pay-per-view (PPV offering, and it’s a big one.

UFC 275 is set to go down on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Singapore — though it will air live stateside on Sat., June 11 as a result of the timezone difference — featuring a light heavyweight title fight between division champion, Glover Teixeira, and Jiri Prochazka.

Glover won the title at 42 years of age by upsetting Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in Oct. 2021 via rear-naked choke (see it again here), his sixth straight win. As for Prochazka, he earned a shot at the title after racking up just two wins inside the Octagon, though he is on a 12-fight win streak and came in as the former RIZIN 205-pound champion.

In the co-main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Talia Santos, while Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will collide in a rematch of their epic bout in March 2020.

Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker were set to throw down at this event before “The Reaper” bowed out of the event with an injury. As it stands, the promotion is actively seeking a replacement for “The Italian Dream.”

For the rest of the UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.