‘Heartbroken’ Donald Cerrone announces retirement timeline following UFC 274 illness

Longtime lightweight veteran Donald Cerrone was forced to withdraw from his Joe Lauzon fight on the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main card on May 7 in Phoenix, thanks to a debilitating bout of food poisoning that had “Cowboy” medically ineligible to compete.

Since the fight was scratched at the eleventh hour, there’s a pretty good chance the promotion will simply rebook this 155-pound showdown for an upcoming card, though longtime Cerrone fans will be sad to know that’s just one of two fights remaining.

“I have 48 fights under Zuffa,” Cerrone told his Instagram followers. “I am saddened that I couldn’t have my 49th, put on a show for you all. My number is 50, gentlemen. I’ll retire when I get 50. So I got two more fights left in the UFC. So thank you, Dana White. Thank you, Joe Lauzon. Thank you for understanding and not taking that fight with an ill, sick ‘Cowboy.’ I wouldn’t want to fight that guy. You want a strong, healthy motherfucker. So, we’ll meet again. Like I said, ‘Cowboy’s’ got two more fights under Zuffa. I want 50 fights and then I’m bowing out, and I’m out of here, boys. I’ll be back stronger than ever and ready to take on the world.”

Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC), who turned 39 back in March, is winless across his last five bouts and four of those defeats have ended by way of knockout. In addition, “Cowboy” may need to win his next fight if he’s hoping to get to 50, based on these comments from Dana White.

No word yet on whether or not the promotion will keep Cerrone vs. Lauzon intact or when fans might be able to expect that booking. Neither fighter occupies real estate in the 155-pound rankings so this is more for the fans (and the fighters) than anything else.