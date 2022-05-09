Tony Ferguson issues first statement following terrifying knockout loss at UFC 274

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was stopped by Michael Chandler at the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend (May 7) in Phoenix, Ariz., it what is arguably one of the most terrifying knockouts in the history of the promotion.

Watch the video highlights here (if you have the stomach for that sorta thing).

The loss dropped Ferguson, who turned 38 back in February, to 25-7 overall. More troubling is the fact that “El Cucuy” has now lost four straight and has not looked competitive since knocking around fellow shopworn veteran Donald Cerrone back in June 2019.

Don’t expect The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 13 champ to be crying himself to sleep.

“Congratulations to Michael Chandler on his victory at UFC 274,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter. “Had lots of fun in there, you fans are fuckin’ wild. I love this shit! Feels good to be back and hungry again. We were just getting started. Best of luck in your next fight champ. #ForTheLoveOfTheGame. -CSO-.”

For those fans new to the Ferguson Twitter account, CSO means “Champ Shit Only.”

UFC President Dana White recently told the mixed martial arts (MMA) media that Ferguson was not in danger of being cut, win or lose, thanks in part to the equity “El Cucuy” built up over the last decade, delivering high-octane fights each and every time out.

But all good things must come to an end.

It will be interesting to see how matchmakers approach his next fight. Ferguson is currently ranked No. 7 at 155 pounds and unlikely to lose any ground since Chandler was seated above him at No. 5. Perhaps it’s time for Ferguson to fight this struggling lightweight?

