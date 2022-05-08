Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this July in Las Vegas.

The news was announced during the broadcast of UFC 274 last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) in Phoenix, Arizona. “DC” was cageside for his usual commentary duties and was caught by surprise when UFC started playing a commemorative video. Check it out below:

@DC_MMA's legendary road to the UFC Hall of Fame



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/Db2wLpNlEi — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

Cormier, 43, is one of only a handful of fighters to win UFC titles in two different divisions. He ended up turning in an 11-3 (1 NC) record as a member of the UFC roster with one of the most legendary rivalries of all time alongside former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Cormier eventually moved up to heavyweight to knockout Stipe Miocic to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

The former UFC double champ was visibly emotional after seeing his video tribute on the big screen and finding out he’ll forever be etched in UFC history.

An emotional moment for the 2022 HOFer @DC_MMA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8kalg5FmQg — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

“Daniel Cormier is one of the most badass competitors of all time,” said UFC President Dana White in an official press release. “DC faced the greatest athletes in the world on every level of wrestling and MMA. He is also the ultimate professional. As an active fighter, he always took time for the media, which led him to become one of the best TV analysts in all of sports. DC is one of the greatest ambassadors UFC has ever had, and it’s going to be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Cormier will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2022. The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.