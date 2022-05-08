Charles Oliveira may not have walked away with his UFC lightweight title last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, but “Do Bronx” still captured a memorable submission win over Justin Gaethje in the main event (highlights HERE).

In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC 274’s stacked card produced memorable action from top to bottom. Check it out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Michael Chandler produced one of the best knockouts of all time when he slept lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson with an insane front kick KO (see it HERE)

Flyweight contender Brandon Royval scored an exciting submission finish over veteran Matt Schnell in the very first round

Andre Fialho continued his winning ways with a first-round knockout over welterweight newcomer Cameron VanCamp (highlights HERE)

Flyweight prospect C.J. Vergara and Kleydson Rodrigues went toe-to-toe in a “Prelims” war with Vergara coming out with a split-decision

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 274 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell Performance of the Night: Michael Chandler Performance of the Night: Andre Fialho

For complete UFC 274 results and coverage click here.