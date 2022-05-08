Conor McGregor wasted little time responding to Michael Chandler’s callout last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Chandler scored a legendary front kick knockout finish over Tony Ferguson in their main card showdown and used his post-fight interview to call out a few different lightweight contenders, including “Notorious.”

Chandler’s post-fight interview can be seen below:

McGregor, who is no stranger to social media warfare, was surprisingly cordial in his response. The Irish superstar congratulated Chandler on his knockout victory over “El Cucuy” before stressing his interest in a potential clash down the road.

I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer,” wrote McGregor.

McGregor, who is finally back to training after suffering a nasty leg break against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, has already made it known that he has his sights set on current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Many believe that is a tough order for “Notorious” as he comes back from injury, but the former UFC double champion has bulked up quite a bit over the past year and may be too big to cut down to lightweight.

Luckily, Chandler is open to fighting McGregor at 170 pounds, too. It’s a testament to how game Chandler really is and the lengths he’d go to in order to score his long-desired showdown with McGregor.

