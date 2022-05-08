 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 full fight video highlights - UFC 274

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Carla Esparza won back her UFC women’s strawweight title in one of the worst title fights of all time last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as “Cookie Monster” froze champion Rose Namajunas via split decision.

LIVE! Watch UFC 274 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

There’s not much to tell about this co-main event title fight. Esparza spent most of her time trying to get inside to time a takedown. She had brief success, but never really gained top control. Namajunas, on the other hand, was simply too patient. The champion wasted so much time circling around Esparza and worrying about her wrestling. Namajunas’ outpoint was non-existent at times and it really started to bother a tiresome Phoenix crowd.

Namajunas started to mix in a few more attacks in the later rounds, but they were small efforts in a fight with little to no action. Even Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were commentating on how the women’s strawweight rematch was the “snoozer of all snoozers.” It was unfortunate because Namajunas is one of the most exciting female fighters in the sport today and Esparza is a former champion who is usually offensive with her wrestling.

In the end, it was Esparza who edged out “Thug” on the scorecards to win back the title she first captured all the way back in 2014.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 274 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 274 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Gaethje

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...