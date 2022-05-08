Carla Esparza won back her UFC women’s strawweight title in one of the worst title fights of all time last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as “Cookie Monster” froze champion Rose Namajunas via split decision.

There’s not much to tell about this co-main event title fight. Esparza spent most of her time trying to get inside to time a takedown. She had brief success, but never really gained top control. Namajunas, on the other hand, was simply too patient. The champion wasted so much time circling around Esparza and worrying about her wrestling. Namajunas’ outpoint was non-existent at times and it really started to bother a tiresome Phoenix crowd.

Namajunas started to mix in a few more attacks in the later rounds, but they were small efforts in a fight with little to no action. Even Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were commentating on how the women’s strawweight rematch was the “snoozer of all snoozers.” It was unfortunate because Namajunas is one of the most exciting female fighters in the sport today and Esparza is a former champion who is usually offensive with her wrestling.

In the end, it was Esparza who edged out “Thug” on the scorecards to win back the title she first captured all the way back in 2014.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Razor close going into the fifth and final round - who do you think takes it?



[ #UFC274 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/cbSgXSYGmR ] pic.twitter.com/pBX7W553lI — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

To the judges we go - drop your scorecards #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/m8wtTqkjri — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

