Charles Oliveira didn’t need his UFC lightweight title to finish Justin Gaethje via first-round submission last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona,

Despite missing weight and having his 155-pound title stripped early Friday “Do Bronx” came out on fire in this main event clash. Gaethje landed some really good shots along the way and hurt Oliveira bad a few times, but the “former” champion recovered each and every time to respond with his own offense.

Late into the first round Oliveira knocked Gaethje down and quickly took his back. Gaethje did enough to wiggle free, but moments later “Do Bronx” was on his back again with a rear-naked choke. Gaethje pulled the arm down once before Oliveira re-applied his squeeze and finished the fight.

