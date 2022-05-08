The legendary Canelo Alvarez tasted his first defeat in over eight years last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight champion lost his bid for light heavyweight gold against undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo last fought at the light heavyweight level back in 2019 when he smoked Sergey Kovalev with a devastating knockout. The reigning WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring super middleweight champion was a -500 betting favorite entering this fight and was expected to take care of business against Bivol.

Unfortunately for Canelo, Bivol was too sharp from the opening bell. He utilized his size and famous shot selection to pick the Mexican fighter apart. Bivol’s volume started to pile up and it prevented Canelo from regaining any momentum down the stretch. Alvarez’s corner pleaded to him that he’s eating too many shots, but the damage on the scorecards was already done.

In the end, Bivol walked away with the upset decision win to retain his WBA light heavyweight title. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

