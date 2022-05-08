Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight finishers Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje went to war tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) in the main event of UFC 274 inside Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. While undoubtedly one of the most electric match ups possible, there was a lot unsettled heading into this 155-pound title fight. Oliveira’s weight miss stripped him of the title the second he stepped into the cage. Gaethje had the opportunity to help the world avoid such confusion by detonating a bomb or two upside Oliveira’s head, but nothing was certain until one man is named the victor.

Oliveira may not be the champion, but he’s the best Lightweight in the world, and he proved it yet again. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Gaethje lands an early low kick, but Oliveira cracked him with a right immediately. Gaethje answered with a big right after breaking away. Another right hand from Oliveira hurts Gaethje, but an uppercut return drops the Brazilian! This is immediate chaos! Back on their feet, and Oliveira is put down again. It’s only been one minute! Oliveira is bleeding. Oliveira advances and lands, tries to jump on the neck. Oliveira is pressuring, but Gaethje answers with wild swings. Oliveira pulls guard, but Gaethje doesn’t take the bait. Hard knee to the gut from Oliveira. Big right from Oliveira. Gaethje is getting a bit wild with his swings. Halfway. Huge right hand from Oliveira puts Gaethje on the mat! That’s a bad knockdown! Oliveira takes his back and locks up the reverse triangle. Gaethje escapes, but Oliveira jumps his back and attacks the neck. Moments later, Gaethje is tapping! That’s it! Champion or not, Charles Oliveira is UNBELIEVABLE!





Result: Charles Oliveira defeats Justin Gaethje via first-round rear naked choke

