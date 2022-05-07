UFC 274 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’

Two title fights will top the UFC 274 card later tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Charles Oliveira, who is no longer UFC lightweight champion after missing weight on Friday, will meet Justin Gaethje in a 155-pound main event (only “Highlight” is eligible to win the belt). In co-main event action, Rose Namajunas will put her UFC women’s strawweight title on the line in a rematch against former champion Carla Esparza.
But before the two anticipated title fights get underway later tonight at UFC 274 a collection of exciting matchups will play out live in front of a sold-out Phoenix crowd. This includes a lightweight dream matchup between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, a lightweight clash featuring veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, and an exciting welterweight bout pitting Randy Brown against knockout artist Khaos Williams.
We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!
WE ARE LIVE ON @ESPNPLUS & @UFCFIGHTPASS! #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/d0FaAYw1u3— UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2022
Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via Unanimous Decision
We are off to the judges! Who you got?— UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2022
[ #UFC274 | Early Prelims Live on @ESPNPlus & @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/5CBiyFRfVi
Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via Unanimous Decision
A pre-fight stare down between @Loopygodinez and @ArianeSorrisoo backstage before they make the walk #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/kaGMUgOIXz— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 7, 2022
Talk about a DOMINANT performance! @LoopyGodinez just put on a show at #UFC274! pic.twitter.com/Nwgz8N7cu9— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 7, 2022
Absolute DOMINANCE @LoopyGodinez takes the W after an impressive performance.— UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2022
[ #UFC274 | Early Prelims Live on @ESPNPlus & @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/VSefejTlec
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card right HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.
Loading comments...