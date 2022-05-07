 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 274 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’

Two title fights will top the UFC 274 card later tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Charles Oliveira, who is no longer UFC lightweight champion after missing weight on Friday, will meet Justin Gaethje in a 155-pound main event (only “Highlight” is eligible to win the belt). In co-main event action, Rose Namajunas will put her UFC women’s strawweight title on the line in a rematch against former champion Carla Esparza.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

But before the two anticipated title fights get underway later tonight at UFC 274 a collection of exciting matchups will play out live in front of a sold-out Phoenix crowd. This includes a lightweight dream matchup between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, a lightweight clash featuring veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, and an exciting welterweight bout pitting Randy Brown against knockout artist Khaos Williams.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via Unanimous Decision

Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via Unanimous Decision

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card right HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.

